Russia, Turkey and Iran on Thursday signed a broad agreement on creating humanitarian de-esclation (safe) zones in Syria after a new round of peace talks held in Kazakhstan's capital Astana.

"Over the past two days, the participants in the Astana talks reviewed the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and the cessation of hostilities," Kazakhstan's foreign minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said of a truce brokered by Moscow and Ankara in December.

"As a result the guarantor countries agreed to sign a memorandum on the creation of de-escalation zones in Syria."

The heads of the delegations from the three countries that act as guarantor states of the Astana peace process signed the document even as a delegation of the Syrian opposition walked out of the talks.

The proposal calls for the creation of safe zones in rebel-held territory in the northwestern province of Idlib, in parts of Homs province in the centre, in the south, and in the opposition enclave of Eastern Ghouta near Damascus.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu welcomed the deal that bans weapons use and allows humanitarian aid to flow to these regions.

"Promising step"

The fourth round of talks in Kazakhstan's capital Astana began on Wednesday to find a way to reinforce a ceasefire put into place at the end of last year but which has been widely violated.

The Astana talks, which first convened in January, are running alongside UN-backed discussions being held in Geneva.