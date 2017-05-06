WORLD
2 MIN READ
School bus crash kills 35 in northern Tanzania
32 schoolchildren, believed to be aged between 12 and 13, were killed in the crash in the northern region of Arusha.
School bus crash kills 35 in northern Tanzania
The students killed in the accident, which occurred at about 9:30am in Karatu district, were from the Lucky Vincent primary school and believed to be aged between 12 and 13. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 6, 2017

Thirty-two schoolchildren, two teachers, and a minibus driver were killed in Tanzania when their vehicle plunged into a roadside ravine in the northern tourist region of Arusha on Saturday, a senior police official said.

"The accident happened when the bus was descending on a steep hill in rainy conditions," Arusha regional police commander Charles Mkumbo told by telephone.

"We are still investigating the incident to determine if it was caused by a mechanical defect or human error on the part of the driver."

The students killed in the accident, which occurred at about 9:30am in Karatu district, were from the Lucky Vincent primary school and believed to be aged between 12 and 13. They were on their way to visit another school, Mkumbo said.

Recommended

President John Magufuli described the accident as a "national tragedy" in a statement.

While buses remain the main form of public transport in Tanzania, East Africa's second largest economy has a poor road safety network.

More than 11,000 people were killed in road accidents in Tanzania between 2014 and 2016, according to government data.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla
Syria announces results of 1st parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
US government shutdown enters second week with no deal in sight
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'