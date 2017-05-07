French voters head to the polls on Sunday to pick a new president, choosing between young centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a watershed election for the country and Europe.

Polling day follows an unprecedented campaign marked by scandal, repeated surprises and a last-minute hacking attack on Macron, a 39-year-old who has never held elected office.

TRT World's Matthew Moore profiles Emmanuel Macron.

The two candidates are diametrically opposed on issues ranging from immigration to the euro to nuclear power.

TRT World'sAnelise Borges takes a look at Marine Le Pen.

Where the two candidates stand on the key issues

Europe

Macron, a former banker and economy minister, wants to bolster the eurozone by setting up a separate budget for the 19 countries that use the common currency.

He also proposes giving the zone its own parliament and finance minister.

Macron also wants Europe to strengthen its external frontiers by setting up a common border force, pool more of its defence forces and impose higher tariffs to protect European industry from unfair competition, particularly from China.

Le Pen wants to drop the euro single currency for daily use and bring back the franc. She also wants to take France out of Schengen - Europe's visa-free travel zone.

She says she will hold six months of negotiations on returning powers from Brussels to national capitals after which she will hold a referendum on France's membership of the EU.

She also opposes the CETA trade deal between the EU and Canada.

Immigration

Le Pen has vowed to immediately impose a "moratorium" on long-term immigration. She wants to reduce net migration, the difference between the number of people arriving and leaving, to 10,000 and bar undocumented immigrants from gaining residency.

She would also make it harder to seek asylum and curtail policies that let migrants bring relatives to France.

Foreigners convicted of terror charges or any other crime would be automatically deported. She would make it harder for children born in France to migrant parents to gain French citizenship.

She would also toughen laws on conspicuous religious symbols, extending a ban on Muslim head scarves, Christian crosses, Jewish skullcaps and other symbols to all public places. She would also ban the more Islam-compliant burkini swimsuit.

Macron has ruled out tougher laws on religious garb. He has championed diversity and vowed to give tax breaks to companies that hire young people from tough predominantly immigrant neighbourhoods.