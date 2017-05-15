South Africa's top court heard arguments from opposition parties on Monday to allow a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma to taken by secret ballot, which they hope could help to depose him.

Ouside the court, around 1,000 protesters from different opposition parties marched peacefully to the Constitutional Court, some waving signs demanding that Zuma be removed.

Zuma and the ruling African National Congress (ANC) have suffered a string of judicial setbacks and the political stakes are high in this case. The opposition parties believe the motion will have better prospects of toppling the president, who has survived previous such votes, if it is conducted in secret.

Parliament Speaker Baleka Mbete, a top ANC official, has said the rules do not allow for the secret ballot and the ANC chief whip's office has rejected calls for one.

"Our case is very simple. The speaker has the obligation to arrange for a private ballot. We are pleading that she has such an obligation to arrange it and she has failed to do it," Dali Mpofu, a lawyer representing the United Democratic Movement party, told the Constitutional Court in televised proceedings.

A decision was not expected immediately.