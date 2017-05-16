The United Nations Security Council on Monday condemned North Korea's recent ballistic missile tests, warning that the launches were greatly increasing tensions.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Sunday that landed in the sea near Russia. The United States called the test a message to South Korea days after its new president took office pledging to engage Pyongyang in dialogue.

In a unanimously agreed statement issued on Monday, the 15-member security council said it was of vital importance that North Korea show "sincere commitment to denuclearisation through concrete action and stressed the importance of working to reduce tensions."

"To that end, the Security Council demanded the Democratic People's Republic of Korea conduct no further nuclear and ballistic missile tests," the council said, adding that it was ready to impose further sanctions on the country.

The statement also condemned an April 28 ballistic missile launch by Pyongyang.