WORLD
3 MIN READ
Syrian refugees feel robbed of their childhood
The UN children's charity UNICEF says 2.3 million children have been forcibly displaced into neighbouring countries due to the war in Syria.
Syrian refugees feel robbed of their childhood
A displaced Syrian child, who fled the countryside surrounding the Daesh stronghold of Raqqa, carries a jerrycan at a temporary camp in the village of Ain Issa on May 1, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 18, 2017

Children in Syria continue to suffer on a daily basis while the warring parties continue to meet in Geneva to try to find a political solution to a conflict now in its seventh year.

More children were killed in Syria in 2016 than in any other civil war in history. But the figures only include verified deaths, meaning the real number could be higher says UNICEF.

TRT World 's Zeina Awad has this story of a child maimed by war.

US ambassador to visit refugee camps

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is scheduled to visit Turkey and Jordan from May 19 to 25 to see the plight of Syrian refugees for herself.

It will be the first overseas trip by Haley, a member of President Donald Trump's cabinet.

Recommended

"What is happening in Syria and its neighbouring countries is a true humanitarian crisis. But those who accuse the US of heartlessness in the face of this crisis are wrong," Haley wrote in the Wall Street Journal newspaper on Wednesday.

"No country has invested more in protecting, housing, feeding and caring for Syrian refugees than the US. We have provided nearly $6.5 billion in emergency assistance for Syria since the start of the crisis," she wrote.

The figures tell a different story.

The US Office of Refugee Resettlement has resettled 14,333 Syrians in the US since 2012, a tiny number compared to most other refugee host countries.

Turkey, for example, currently hosts more than 2.8 million Syrian refugees. It says this has cost the country more than $20 billion so far.

Comparing the percentage of refugees against the total population, Turkey's share is 3.75 percent. The US share, on the other hand, is 0.004 percent.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India