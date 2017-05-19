WORLD
2 MIN READ
9-11 accused to speak on Guantanamo torture in hearing
Guantanamo detainee Abu Zubaydah is expected to give information about his torture at the hands of the CIA, after he was detained following the 2001 Al Qaeda attacks on the United States.
9-11 accused to speak on Guantanamo torture in hearing
Former president Obama had vowed to shut down Guantanamo when he took office in 2009 as he said detention without trial did not reflect American values. US President Donald Trump has made it clear he has no intention to close the detention centre. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 19, 2017

Pre-trial hearings are continuing for five Guantanamo Bay detainees accused of plotting the 9-11 attacks, who've been held for nearly 16 years.

9-11 refers to the September 11, 2001 attacks by the Al Qaeda terrorist group on the United States, which killed almost 3,000 people, injured more than 6,000 others, and caused at least $10 billion in property and infrastructure damage, with an estimated $3 trillion in total costs.

The court is scheduled to hear testimony on Friday from Abu Zubaydah, who has been held in the facility's secretive "Camp 7" prison for 15 years without charge.

Abu Zubaydah is expected to give up his right to immunity in order to give evidence about the conditions at the camp, which is said to be one of the most secure prisons in the world.

Recommended

Very little is known about the camp, which houses the five defendants.

Khalid Sheik Mohammed, the alleged architect of the 9-11 attacks, is also among the five men.

Harry Horton is in Cuba where he is following the hearings for TRT World.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Brazil's Lula urges Trump to remove tariffs, sanctions on officials
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India