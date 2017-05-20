WORLD
Brazil's Temer calls on court to suspend corruption investigation
Brazil's embattled president Michel Temer has called on the Supreme Federal Court to suspend a corruption investigation that alleges he accepted milions of dollars in bribes.
Michel Temer is facing calls to step down as a huge corruption scandal engulfs the country. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 20, 2017

Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday said he will file an application to the Supreme Federal Court to suspend a corruption probe against him.

Temer is facing calls to step down as a huge corruption scandal engulfs the country.

He is accused of accepting millions of dollars in bribes and is already faces allegations that he authorised payments to silence a witness and that he is potentially obstructing justice.

Temer said a central piece of evidence in the investigation is flawed.

He said that an audio recording purporting to show him discussing payment of hush money to a jailed politician had been "doctored."

The scandal has sparked multiple calls for Temer's resignation.

"Brazil will not be derailed," he said during a special address speech in capital Brasilia, reiterating that he would not resign.

The recording was made by the chairman of meatpacker JBS SA during a March conversation.

TRT World spoke to Sao Paulo-based journalist Sam Cowie.

