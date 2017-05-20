Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday said he will file an application to the Supreme Federal Court to suspend a corruption probe against him.
Temer is facing calls to step down as a huge corruption scandal engulfs the country.
He is accused of accepting millions of dollars in bribes and is already faces allegations that he authorised payments to silence a witness and that he is potentially obstructing justice.
Temer said a central piece of evidence in the investigation is flawed.
He said that an audio recording purporting to show him discussing payment of hush money to a jailed politician had been "doctored."
The scandal has sparked multiple calls for Temer's resignation.
"Brazil will not be derailed," he said during a special address speech in capital Brasilia, reiterating that he would not resign.
The recording was made by the chairman of meatpacker JBS SA during a March conversation.
TRT World spoke to Sao Paulo-based journalist Sam Cowie.