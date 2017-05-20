Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday said he will file an application to the Supreme Federal Court to suspend a corruption probe against him.

Temer is facing calls to step down as a huge corruption scandal engulfs the country.

He is accused of accepting millions of dollars in bribes and is already faces allegations that he authorised payments to silence a witness and that he is potentially obstructing justice.

Temer said a central piece of evidence in the investigation is flawed.

He said that an audio recording purporting to show him discussing payment of hush money to a jailed politician had been "doctored."