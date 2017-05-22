The United Nations on Monday pressed Indonesia to release Jakarta's jailed Christian governor and repeal blasphemy laws which they say undermine religious freedom in the country.

The call came as the family of Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, known as Ahok, unexpectedly withdrew an appeal against his conviction and two-year jail term for blasphemy, which had been submitted by his lawyers just hours earlier.

Purnama was jailed this month for allegedly insulting the Quran, a shock decision that has stoked concerns about rising religious intolerance in the world's most populous Muslim-majority country.

A group of UN human rights experts urged Indonesia to free the 50-year-old and repeal the blasphemy laws, which critics say have been repeatedly used to target religious minorities in recent years.

"Mr. Purnama's blasphemy conviction and imprisonment will undermine freedom of religion or belief and freedom of speech in Indonesia," said a statement from the experts.

"We urge the government to overturn Mr Purnama's sentence on appeal or to extend to him whatever form of clemency may be available under Indonesian law so that he may be released from prison immediately."