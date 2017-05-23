US President Donald Trump wants lawmakers to slash $3.6 trillion in government spending over the next decade, taking aim in his first budget plan at healthcare and food assistance programs for the poor while boosting the military.

The Trump administration on Tuesday will ask Republicans who control the U.S. Congress - and the federal purse strings - for the politically sensitive cuts.

The proposal in its current form is unlikely to be approved by lawmakers as they craft their own tax and spending plans but the document makes Trump's budget priorities clear and lays down a marker with Congress.

Trump seeks to balance the budget by the end of the decade, according to a preview given to reporters on Monday. There is some new spending in his plan for fiscal year 2018, which starts in October.

Pentagon to get spending hike

The Pentagon would get a spending hike, and there would be a $1.6 billion down payment to begin building a wall along the border with Mexico, which was a central promise of Trump's presidential campaign.

Trump's proposal foresees selling half of the U.S. emergency oil stockpile, created in 1975 after the Arab oil embargo caused fears of price spikes. The announcement surprised oil markets, and briefly pulled down U.S. crude prices.

The biggest savings would come from cuts to the Medicaid healthcare program for the poor made as part of a Republican healthcare bill passed by the House of Representatives.

Trump, who is traveling overseas this week, wants lawmakers to cut more than $800 billion from Medicaid and more than $192 billion from food stamps.

Republicans under pressure

Republicans are under pressure to deliver on promised tax cuts, the cornerstone of the Trump administration's pro-business economic agenda, which would cut the business tax rate to 15 percent from 35 percent, and reduce the number of personal tax brackets.

But their policy agenda has stalled as the White House grapples with the political fallout from Trump's firing of former FBI Director James Comey whose agency is probing alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

Republican leaders in the House said lawmakers would be able to find common ground with the budget plan.

"At least we now have common objectives: grow the economy, balance the budget. So at least we are now on that common ground, and we will have a great debate about the details about how to achieve those goals," U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters.

Senator Claire McCaskill of Missouri said Trump's plan would devastate rural areas - with the Medicaid cuts directly hitting hospitals and nursing homes - and harm poorer voters who backed Trump at last year's presidential election.