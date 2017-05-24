WORLD
1 MIN READ
Myanmar peace talks underway
There was a peace conference last August, but since the decades-long civil war has actually escalated. Ethnic armed groups are still fighting in the northern Kachin State and in the northeastern Shan State.
Myanmar peace talks underway
At the core of these ongoing conflicts is the desire of the ethnic minorities to have more political autonomy in the regions of the country where they make up the majority. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 24, 2017

Negotiators from opposing sides in Myanmar's civil war meet in the capital Naypyidaw on Wednesday for a five-day peace conference.

The fighting has gone on for almost 70 years, and analysts are sceptical about how effective the talks will be.

"It is complicated. There are many stakeholders in this process with different goals and ambitions," analyst Khin Ma Ma Myo says.

Recommended

"Myanmar is not yet a federal country and we don't share the wealth of the natural resources," he adds.

TRT World 's correspondent Dave Grunebaum looks at the issues behind the conflict and what has happened since the last round of peace talks.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54