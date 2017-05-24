WORLD
Ethiopia seeks to boost honey production
Industry experts say the beekeeping sector is still a long way from harvesting its full potential as it is hampered by outdated, low-yield techniques, periodic droughts and uncompetitive prices.
The Ethiopian government has decided to teach farmers better beekeeping techniques to boost honey production. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 24, 2017

The beehives of Ethiopia, Africa's top honey producer, make about a quarter of the continent's honey, but the country's liquid gold has not been produced efficiently.

The government has decided to teach better beekeeping techniques to honey farmers to boost honey exports in Ethiopia where 85 percent of all jobs are in agriculture.

Industry experts say the beekeeping sector is still a long way from harvesting its full potential, as it is hampered by outdated, low-yield techniques, periodic droughts and uncompetitive prices.

Many farmers still use beehives kept in trees or clay jars.

But the Ethiopian Agriculture Board says modern wooden boxes are all the buzz.

"There should be modern training for beekeepers," Alem Abraha, a beekeeper, said.

The country is still only exporting at most 800 tonnes of the 50,000 tonnes it produces annually.

TRT World'sSarah Jones reports on how the Ethiopian government copes with new techniques for honey production.

SOURCE:TRT World, AFP
