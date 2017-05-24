The beehives of Ethiopia, Africa's top honey producer, make about a quarter of the continent's honey, but the country's liquid gold has not been produced efficiently.

The government has decided to teach better beekeeping techniques to honey farmers to boost honey exports in Ethiopia where 85 percent of all jobs are in agriculture.

Industry experts say the beekeeping sector is still a long way from harvesting its full potential, as it is hampered by outdated, low-yield techniques, periodic droughts and uncompetitive prices.

Many farmers still use beehives kept in trees or clay jars.

But the Ethiopian Agriculture Board says modern wooden boxes are all the buzz.