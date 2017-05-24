According to reports in the Washington Post and the New York Times, the US president may have pleaded with multiple law enforcement and intelligence community officials to slow or halt an investigation into his campaign's ties with Russia. This interference could amount to obstruction of justice, a crime that might well derail Trump's presidency or end his political career altogether.

Unnamed sources in law enforcement and the intelligence community have served as sources for news reporters in ways that undermine the president's repeated assertions that he and his campaign did not collaborate with Russia to win the 2016 election. But he has made a series of rookie mistakes as president, like firing FBI director James Comey without warning in a way that, even if Trump did offer a clear answer, would have shocked Washington anyway.

Anonymous government sources in Washington have delivered quotes to journalists for decades, but usually the ones coming from the executive branch don't implicate the executive branch in wrongdoing. And Trump has hampered his own team's efforts at message control by tweeting and saying things that directly contradict their spin.

When writing about the state of the United States now, and covering the Trump story, journalists need to be careful with verifying the information the sources provide. Anonymous sources are what make investigative journalism possible, but anonymous sources that end up being wrong, or lying, undermine the public trust in this institution.

A special prosecutor, former FBI director Robert Mueller, is heading up an investigation into Trump's ties to Russia. It's likely that this investigation will drag on for months or years, and more sources will want to remain anonymous, sometimes out of a sense of patriotic duty, sometimes because it's fun to blab, and other times out of thirst for revenge. Those are the three motivations that run Washington leaks.

Journalists need to be careful that they don't get played.

"As with any source, it is important to ascertain, as best as possible, what motives such a source has. Also, does that intelligence community source have direct knowledge about what he/she is speaking to," said Bob Steele, a professor of journalism at the Poynter Institute in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Poynter Institute is an organisation dedicated to improve the state of journalism in the US.

Sometimes lines float out from nowhere and get lodged as fact in the minds of the public. It's important to both verify or contextualize the source's information, but also figure out why the source is speaking anonymously, in a way vague enough not to reveal their identity, but accurate enough to tell the reader who's talking.

"Transparency is important, but it is hollow without accountability. So the journalists must apply a rigorous reporting and editing process that is driven by the highest ethical standards and practises. I fear that too many news organisations take unnecessary risks in using unnamed sources, giving away that confidentiality too easily and too quickly. That being said, I do think there are times when it is essential to use information on background and times when it is essential to use unnamed sources in reporting stories."

Unnamed sources are going to become easier to get in Washington, but the value of the information will decrease, kind of like how the value of money slides with the printing of more money. These circumstances encourage counterfeit information on all sides, with all sides in Washington wanting to land a meaner blow on their rivals.