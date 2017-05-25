On Wednesday, Egypt blocked 21 websites including Al Jazeera Arabic, Huffington Post's Arabic website and the Mada Masr outlet.

State news agency MENA cited Egyptian officials saying that the websites were blocked because they "spread lies" and support "terrorism."

Since the ascendance of former Field Marshall Abdel Fattah al Sissi to power the country has cracked down on media with a particular focus on Doha-based Al Jazeera.

"The Egyptian response is expected as they have had serious political differences with Qatar over their support to the Muslim Brotherhood" a source close to Al Jazeera told TRT World.

Bahrain also joined the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt censorship of the Qatar-backed Al Jazeera Arabic's website.

How did the media war start?

Last weekend, President Donald Trump made a state visit to Riyadh, attending the Arab-Islamic-American Summit.

On May 21 Trump delivered a carefully crafted speech in front of a hall packed with heads of state from a host of Arab, African and Asian nations.

The essence of the remarks was that Muslim nations must stay united against terrorism and counter Iran due to its expansionist and terrorist-affiliated regime.

On May 23, Qatar's state news agency, QTV reported that Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani had made a series of pro-Iranian statements in addition to criticising the US administration.

The statements went further, highlighting Qatar's positive relations with Israel whilst maintaining that Hamas was Palestine's official representative.

However, the Qatari government and Al Jazeera Aarabic service stated that the Emir's remarks were disseminated as a result of a hack and that the news was completely fabricated.

What was the immediate response ?

The statements were treated as real news by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, who proceeded to block Al Jazeera's Arabic language news website.

"This is not new for the Gulf but their governments have not shied away from censorship in the past. They also have the technological infrastructure to do it whenever they want," said Hossam Abougabal, a geopolitical analyst at the Dubai-based Middle East Economic Digest.