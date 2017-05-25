Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law on his native island of Mindanao on Tuesday, vowing his determination on fighting against groups like the allegedly Daesh-linked "Maute Group."

Duterte, speaking at Manila International Airport on Wednesday after he cut short his official visit to Russia, said that he is considering expanding the scope of martial rule to the nearby Visayas region and even the entire country, including the main Luzon island, to prevent the group from fleeing to other nearby islands and holding some other "terroristic activity."

"I may decide to expand the area to include the Visayas because it is just a walking distance actually. And because of the many islands, they can always escape there and begin another terroristic activity. I have ordered the military, specially the Navy to embargo the islands, specially the sea that separates Mindanao from the Visayas," said Duterte.

TRT World'sSoraya Lennie explains security measures taken by the Philippines.

Duterte declared martial law for 60 days on Tuesday on the island of Mindanao and nearby island provinces of Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

"By virtue of the powers vested in me by the constitution and by law, I have to declare martial law in the Mindanao group of islands for a period not exceeding 60 days effective as of May 23, 2017," said Duterte.

It came after clashes between the army and members with alleged links to Daesh in Marawi, the provincial city of Lanao del Sur on the island of Mindanao in the southern Philippines.

"I have always said do not force my hand into it because if I start to declare martial law, I will solve all the problems of Mindanao connected with law and order," said Duterte.