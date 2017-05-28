Protesters clashed with Venezuelan police again on Saturday as they descended on the offices of the state media regulator to mark 10 years since the government shut down a popular television station.

Youth with their faces covered blocked the main motorway running through Caracas, cutting it off with trucks that they then set on fire. They also erected barricades of rubble. Saturday marks the latest in nearly two months of often-violent protests demanding the ouster of President Nicolas Maduro.

Police fired tear gas to disperse the rally, and demonstrators fought back by hurling Molotov cocktails and stones.

Demonstrations that kicked off in late March have claimed the lives of 58 people, as opposition leaders seek to ramp up pressure on Venezuela's leftist president.

Saturday's protest in Caracas was held to mark 10 years since the government shuttered a popular television station.

The network, RCTV, was shut down by Maduro's predecessor, the late populist leader Hugo Chavez, after more than a half-century on the air, for its outspoken criticism of his government.

The move "was an atrocious act against freedom of expression," Julio Borges, leader of the opposition-led legislature, said at the protest.

At the time, officials said the move to close RCTV aimed to "democratise" the airwaves in Venezuela.