The Indian health ministry has confirmed its first cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organisation has said, the latest nation to be affected by the mosquito-borne virus that sparked global concern.

Zika, which can cause babies to be born with microcephaly, or abnormally small heads, has affected dozens of countries around the world since it was first detected in 2015, although the WHO lifted its international health emergency status for the virus in November.

The Zika cases in India, which included a pregnant woman, were picked up in routine laboratory screening in western Gujarat state over the period of more than a year, the WHO said on Friday.

It said the cases "suggest low transmission of Zika virus" in India.

But it warned that more cases may come to light in the future and called on authorities to strengthen the monitoring of Zika-like symptoms.

There was no update on the current health status of the detected cases in the report.

