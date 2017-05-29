WORLD
4 MIN READ
Spontaneous social media rants banned in Rwanda presidential election
The election commission says pre-approval is required for all social media ensure they are not against the law and to prevent instability. Opposition parties fear that such a ban will prevent them from highlighting President Paul Kagame's failings.
Spontaneous social media rants banned in Rwanda presidential election
Frank Habineza, leader of the opposition Democratic Green Party has criticised the move to control social posts of candidates. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 29, 2017

There will be no spur of the moment Twitter rants by Rwanda's presidential candidates, as the country's election commission has ruled that it must pre-approve all of their social media updates.

"We are asking (candidates) to present us their messages, their drafts" to verify that they are not against the law," electoral commission head Kalisa Mbanda said on Monday.

The measure, published in the government gazette earlier this month, will be effective from the start of the official campaign on July 14 and concerns "messages, photographs and other campaign material" published on social networks.

Any social media messages will have to be submitted to the seven election commissioners at least 48 hours before their publication.

"If the message is not accepted it cannot be published," said Mbanda.

Divide the population

He said the goal was to "prevent declarations, words, acts that can lead the population to acts of insecurity that could divide the Rwandan population."

The measure has been criticised by the opposition, who fears it is a tool to prevent criticism of President Paul Kagame who is seeking re-election in August after the constitution was changed to allow him to run again.

"It is unfair because we think social media should be something spontaneous so if someone wants to control it or to approve it first it is going to make our work very difficult," said Frank Habineza, leader of the tiny opposition Democratic Green Party.

Recommended

"If there is some message that is very critical to the ruling party maybe they can stop it saying it is against national security or something like that," he added.

Habineza, who is one of only four candidates who have declared their intention to run against Kagame — pending the election commission's approval — said he was considering legal action.

Rwanda praised for stability

Since the end of the 1994 genocide in which around 800,000 mostly Tutsi people died, Rwanda has been praised for its stability and economic performance. However, it often comes under fire for a lack of political freedom.

Rwanda is constitutionally a multi-party system but there is practically no opposition within the country.

All recognised parties generally support the policy decisions made by the ruling Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) — with the exception of Habineza's Democratic Green Party which was the only one to object to the 2015 constitution changes allowing Kagame to seek re-election.

Kagame has been in charge since taking power at the head of a rebel army in 1994 and has already served two seven-year terms as president.

Kagame won previous elections with well over 90 percent of the vote.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54