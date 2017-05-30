Spanish coach Ernesto Valverde is the man charged with reviving Barcelona's fortunes after being confirmed as the Catalan giants' new boss on a two-year deal on Monday.

"Valverde has the ability, the judgement, the knowledge and the experience. He promotes the youth players and he has a Barça way," club president Josep Maria Bartomeu said at a press conference.

Valverde, whose contract will include an option for a third season in charge, will be officially unveiled on Thursday.

Valverde, 53, a former Barca player who left Athletic Bilbao after four years in charge last week, replaces Luis Enrique with the task of getting the most out of a star-studded squad containing Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez.

Signed off

Luis Enrique signed off his three seasons in charge with a ninth trophy of his reign in Saturday's Copa del Rey final against Alaves.

However, the daily grind of the pressure at the Camp Nou forced him to announce back in March he would leave at the end of the campaign even before Barca missed out on both La Liga and the Champions League this season.

Despite not being a household name outside of Spain, Valverde has a wealth of coaching experience having taken charge of over 500 games.