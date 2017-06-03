WORLD
Border row between Morocco and Algeria simmers over drug trafficking
For years, the border separating Morocco and Algeria has remained shut over security issues. Despite the closure, the border is a site of drug smuggling.
Morocco is one of the world's top producer of hashish. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 3, 2017

Dozens of people were arrested last month by Algerian authorities for trying to smuggle drugs over the border from Morocco.

The North African neighbours often exchange diplomatic barbs over their 1,500-km (970-mile) land frontier from the Mediterranean Sea to the Sahara Desert. It has been shut since 1994 because of disputes over security.

Morocco and Algeria have had a contentious relationship since independence from France. Border disputes triggered an armed conflict in the 1960s known as the "Sand War".

TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
