At least seven people have been killed in multiple attacks near London Bridge on Saturday, police said.

Police said three attackers drove a van at high speed into pedestrians on London Bridge and then stabbed people in Borough Market in what authorities declared as a "terrorist incident" just days before a general election.

Armed police rushed to the incidents at London Bridge and nearby Borough Market, a popular nightspot within minutes, and exchanged gunfire before killing the three attackers. Authorities urged Londoners on Twitter to "run, hide, tell" if they were caught up in the violence.

"Unfortunately, seven members of the public have died," Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told reporters.

Dick said police believed that the incident was under control, but a large police cordon remained in place in the area, south of the Thames, Sunday.

She added that police patrols will be increased in London, including those by armed officers.

"The suspects had been confronted and shot by police within eight minutes of the first call. The suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later established to be hoaxes," Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said earlier.

On Sunday, Daesh claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Foreigners among the casualties

The London Ambulance Service said at least 48 people were being treated for injuries in five hospitals across London. Some of them are in critical condition.

Australian and French people are among the casualties from the London attack.

The Elysee Palace also said on Sunday that security would be increased for expatriates voting in London in the upcoming French Parliamentary election. At least two people were directly caught up in the attack, Australian President Malcolm Turnbull. One was in the hospital while the status of the other was unconfirmed.

"Following updates from police and security officials, I can confirm that the terrible incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism," Prime Minister Theresa May said.

The attacks come days ahead of a June 8 election and less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.

The BBC showed a photograph of two possible attackers shot by police, one of whom had canisters strapped to his body. Hours after the attack the area remained sealed off and patrolled by armed police and counterterrorism officers.

'Terrorists hate democracy'

The ruling Conservative Party suspended national campaigning on Sunday, a spokesman for May said.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a televised statement that he was not in favour of postponing the election as one of the things terrorists despised is democracy.