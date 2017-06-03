Funerals were held for some of the 36 victims of Thursday's Manila casino attack. A lone gunman had burst into a Manila casino, firing shots and setting game tables alight.

Most of those who were killed in the attack on the Resort World Casino are believed to have been suffocated by thick smoke. Police are yet to identify the sole gunman who also killed himself.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, but police say the suspect was mentally unstable and that the 2.2 million dollars worth of casino chips found near his body, point to robbery. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte also said on Saturday that the attack was "not the work" of Daesh.

Resorts World Manila has pledged compensate victims' families 20,000 dollars each, and released video showing how the terrifying attack unfolded.

TRT World's Dean Bernardo reports from Manila.