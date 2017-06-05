WORLD
2 MIN READ
FARC accuses Colombian government of violating peace deal
The rebels have threatened to postpone their demobilisation and are seeking more international monitoring of the peace deal that brought 52 years of conflict to an end.
FARC accuses Colombian government of violating peace deal
The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia are due to handover their weapons by 20 June. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 5, 2017

The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia rebels accused the government on Sunday of "repeatedly breaking" terms of last year's peace deal and threatened to delay their demobilisation.

The Andean country and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels signed a peace deal late last year to put an end to more than 52 years of war. The violent conflict has killed more than 220,000 people and displaced around seven million.

Under the deal, the rebels are due to hand over their weapons by 20 June.

"After the government's repeated non-compliance with the peace agreement ,the FARC is going to seek international monitoring," rebel leader Rodrigo Londono, also known as Timochenko, warned on Twitter.

Timochenko earlier said he was "considering" postponing demobilisation.

Recommended

It was not immediately clear what the FARC rebel leader meant about international oversight, which is already part of the UN-monitored peace process even after demobilisation.

Earlier, President Juan Manuel Santos said the government said would stick to its calendar. "That is our commitment and we will fulfil it," he said. The president has called the peace process "irreversible."

Several incidents have been mentioned by the FARC as serious, including FARC doctor Jose Vasquez being detained Sunday at a roadblock in San Jose del Guaviare.

Most fighters are now living in 26 special United Nations demobilisation zones, but some units have refused to lay down their arms and are expected to continue their involvement in the cocaine trade, illegal mining and extortion.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54