The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia rebels accused the government on Sunday of "repeatedly breaking" terms of last year's peace deal and threatened to delay their demobilisation.

The Andean country and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels signed a peace deal late last year to put an end to more than 52 years of war. The violent conflict has killed more than 220,000 people and displaced around seven million.

Under the deal, the rebels are due to hand over their weapons by 20 June.

"After the government's repeated non-compliance with the peace agreement ,the FARC is going to seek international monitoring," rebel leader Rodrigo Londono, also known as Timochenko, warned on Twitter.

Timochenko earlier said he was "considering" postponing demobilisation.