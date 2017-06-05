This is precisely why the UAE is intent on their destruction.

The UAE have absolutely no interest in democracy taking hold anywhere in the region, never mind in Egypt, the largest Arabic-speaking country.

Autocracy gives oxygen to terrorism

Contrary to what Saudi and the UAE would have you believe, the true correlation is between the order of brutal tyranny that the UAE and Saudi represent and support, and the rise of IS. Take, as one acute example, the overthrow of democracy in Egypt that the UAE has sponsored – it was only after democracy was smashed and that Sisi reinstituted and elevated the level of authoritarian brutality against the democratic opposition that IS (Daesh) could become a force in Egypt.

While the Sinai insurgency predates Sisi's rise, IS were only able to unite the diverse jihadi forces involved and form its franchise ‘Wilayat Sinai' after Sisi destroyed any hope there was to settle the underlying problems that face the Sinai through democracy and instead decided to do what his regime does best – mete out militarised brutality, ranging from airstrikes against civilians to forced displacement.

It's of no surprise that amid the bloody chaos that forces like the UAE would have you believe is order, IS in Egypt have grown from strength to strength. Under Sisi, they are able to launch unprecedentedly large-scale attacks on military targets, as well as creep into the Nile Valley, bomb passenger planes and, terrorise Egyptian Christians in Al-Arish. Most recently we've seen Egyptian Christians massacred in Alexandria, Tanta and Minya. This is the ‘security' birthed by Saudi and the UAE's vision of the region.

Egypt's vicious cycle is a mere microcosm for the counter-revolutionary order that the UAE and Saudi support – tyranny leads to terrorism; terrorism leads to more tyranny; and more tyranny leads to more terrorism.

In Libya, the UAE, along with Sisi's Egypt, have intervened to support Khalifa Haftar's ‘Operation Dignity', which seeks to ‘eradicate' the democratically-elected Brotherhood. And while there has been wrongdoing on both sides, the UAE's intervention and its conviction to eliminate the Brotherhood has prolonged the way and provided perfect conditions for ISIS to thrive (luckily Libyan rebels uniting despite the UAE has kept them at bay).

Superficially speaking, the UAE would have the world believe that it is opposed to ‘Islamism'. However, on a domestic level its constituent Emirates enforce particularly brutal forms of Islamic sharia within its own borders, including punishments carried out by IS, such as flogging and stoning. But one could argue that, like the even more brutal Saudi Arabia, while these practices are savage, they're confined to the UAE and pose no external threat, unlike the expansive nature of IS.

There's truth in this, but the UAE and Saudi have poured more resources into fighting against democratic and moderate forms of Islamism than fighting IS; indeed, as above, it is precisely through this crusade against democratic Brotherhood-affiliated Islamism that IS has gained huge ground.

The UAE claims to be opposed to IS, yet by supporting a regional order that has contempt for basic liberties, democracy and human life, it is providing IS with the chaos and blood that is its most vital fuel. If we consider ‘Islamism' in its totality to be an ideology full of antagonisms and in a period of transition – the Muslim Brotherhood represent a democratisation of the phenomenon. By persecuting and using its resources to target these kind of forces, the UAE is allowing Islamism to be hegemonised by anti-democratic forces like IS.

One might wonder why the UAE and Saudi are so set against the Brotherhood and democratic Islamism. It has every interest in suppressing democracy in the region, but surely its confident enough within its own autocratic skin? The UAE and Saudi knows that there is nothing more dangerous in a region packed full of dictators than a successful democracy. They even threatened to destabilise Tunisia's post-revolutionary democracy, due to Tunisian President Essebsi's rejection of their demand that they repress the democratically elected Brotherhood-affiliated Ennahda movement, which famously even relinquished power it had won fairly at the ballot box to unify the country.

In a region where Islamism has a huge base, there is nothing more dangerous than Islamists who want to enshrine democracy and position their politics as being antagonistic to tyranny through democracy. But while the UAE has placed itself firmly in the camp of counter-revolution in the region, it finds willing allies around the world, particularly in the West and Russia.

Perhaps in the UAE - with its vacuous culture, crude materialism and brutal anti-egalitarianism, and where most of its residents are a subclass of mostly impoverished Muslim South Asians and Arabs - the main fear is that an Islamic form of democracy fills the voids that underlie its society? In Saudi, where the majority of citizens are not Wahhabis and have shown support for Brotherhood figures like Morsi, they fear a growing democratic Islamist backlash within their own borders.

In this sense, the UAE, Saudi, Sisi's Egypt and IS are united in their goals of seeking to ensure that the most basic forms of liberty are denied to the region.