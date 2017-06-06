Philippines troops found bundles of banknotes and cheques worth about $1.6 million abandoned by Daesh-linked militants holed up in Marawi City, a discovery the military said on Tuesday was evidence that the fighters were pulling back.

Fighters linked to Daesh have been cornered in a built-up sliver of the southern lakeside town after two weeks of intense combat. Fighting erupted in Marawi after a bungled raid aimed at capturing Isnilon Hapilon, whom Daesh proclaimed as its "emir" of Southeast Asia last year after he pledged allegiance to the group.

The military said that over the past 24 hours it had taken several buildings that had been defended by snipers.

In one house they found a vault loaded with neat stacks of money worth 52.2 million pesos ($1.06 million) and cheques made out for cash worth 27 million pesos ($550,000).

"The recovery of millions in cash indicates that they are running because the government troops are pressing in and focusing on destroying them," Marines Operations Officer Rowan Rimas said at a news conference in Marawi as helicopters on machine-gun runs buzzed overhead.

TRT World'sShamim Chowdhury reports from Marawi.

Money route

Duterte, who launched a ruthless "war on drugs" after coming to power a year ago, has said the Marawi fighters were financed by drug lords in Mindanao but according to military spokesman Jo-Ar Herrera, the stash of banknotes and cheques was evidence that the militants had links to international terrorist groups. However, he said an investigation was needed to establish the facts.

It is possible that the money came from a bank that was raided on the first day of the siege. Herrera told Reuters last week that a branch of Landbank had been attacked and he had heard that one of its vaults was opened.

The battle for Marawi has raised concerns that Daesh is building a regional base on the Philippine island of Mindanao.

Officials said that, among the several hundred militants who seized the town on May 23, there were about 40 foreigners from neighbouring Indonesia and Malaysia but also from India, Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Chechnya.