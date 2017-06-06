The Nashville Predators breathed new life into the Stanley Cup final with a 4-1 victory over the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, squaring the NHL championship series at 2-2 with three to play.

Rookie Frederick Gaudreau, Swedes Calle Jarnkrok, Viktor Arvidsson and Filip Forsberg scored for Nashville while Finnish goalie Pekke Rinne made 23 saves for the hosts as they won a second consecutive game in the best-of-seven series.

"We're at a point in the season where you sink or swim. Guys have to step up," Predators coach Peter Laviolette said.

"Those are your only two choices. We need to have guys to continue to play the game at a high level because of where we're at in the season right now.

Gaudreau scored what proved to be the game winner early in the second period but his wraparound goal was only awarded after a random horn sounded 35 seconds later to stop play and initiate a video review.

The goal came seconds after Rinne stoned Chris Kunitz on a breakaway. It initially appeared to be stopped by a stellar save from Penguins goalie Matt Murray, but replays showed the puck crossed the goal line by centimetres.

Arvidsson gave the Predators some breathing room with seven minutes left in the period when he streaked in on a breakaway and beat Murray on his glove side with a laser-like wrist shot.