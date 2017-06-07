WORLD
3 MIN READ
South Korea battles fresh outbreak of bird flu
On June 2, the first case of the virus was confirmed in the southern island of Jeju. Since then four more cases have been confirmed in different locations across the country.
South Korea battles fresh outbreak of bird flu
By Staff Reporter
June 7, 2017

South Korea has imposed a temporary nationwide ban on poultry transportation on Wednesday as it struggles to contain a fresh outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N6 virus, which has led to the slaughter of some 190,000 birds.

The first case in this outbreak of the virus was confirmed in the southern island of Jeju on June 2. At least four more cases have been confirmed in different locations across the country.

Seoul raised the national bird flu alert to its highest level on Tuesday, and ordered the culling of more than 180,000 chickens, ducks and other birds, the agriculture ministry said.

"We hope that the outbreak will be contained soon with the bird flu alert raised to the top 'grave' level," a ministry official said.

How grave is "grave"

Recommended

"Grave" is the final step on the four-level alert system, and means officials can ban any movements of vehicles carrying birds, shut down poultry stores or animal slaughterhouses, vaccinate poultry, and disinfect any vehicles on the road.

Under the 24-hour poultry transport ban that took effect on Wednesday, all birds and bird farmers were banned from travelling, with farms subjected to disinfection.

The worst outbreak of the highly contagious strain of avian flu ever to hit South Korea was recorded late last year when a record 30 million birds were slaughtered, which sent egg prices soaring.

There have been no cases of human infections from H5N6 in the South, although the virus killed six people in China between 2014 and 2016.

The World Health Organization warned earlier this year that the strain has caused "severe infection" in humans.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54