WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump offers to help resolve Gulf crisis in call with Qatar Emir
US president Donald Trump's second intervention in the row in as many days comes as the UAE invoked the possibility of an economic embargo on Doha over its alleged support of terrorism.
Trump offers to help resolve Gulf crisis in call with Qatar Emir
Earlier, Trump threw his weight behind efforts to isolate Qatar. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 7, 2017

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday talked to Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani on the phone and offered to help resolve a deepening diplomatic crisis between Qatar and other Arab powers, said White House.

"The President offered to help the parties resolve their differences, including through a meeting at the White House if necessary," the White House said.

His second intervention in the row in as many days comes as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) invoked the possibility of an economic embargo on Doha over its alleged support of terrorism.

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said there would be more economic curbs on Qatar if necessary.

He said Doha needed to make ironclad commitments to change what critics say is a policy on funding militants.

He later told France 24 television that any further steps could take the form of "a sort of embargo on Qatar".

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain severed diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday over long-standing allegations that Doha is supporting militant groups and Iran.

The four countries also cut transport links to tiny gas-rich Qatar, disrupting food and other supplies and deepening uncertainty about the future of trade and investment ties.

Recommended

Economic damage

In a sign of economic damage from the dispute, Standard & Poor's downgraded Qatar's debt on Wednesday as the country's riyal currency fell to an 11-year low.

On Tuesday, Trump threw his weight behind efforts to isolate Qatar.

Trump suggested Qatar – home to the largest American air base in the Middle East – was funding extremism as he tacitly backed the diplomatic blockade of the emirate.

He tweeted:

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54