Turkey on Friday warned that a decision by Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region to hold an independence referendum would be a "grave mistake."

Turkey was responding to an announcement on Wednesday by Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) President Massoud Barzani that the KRG would hold a referendum on September 25 to gauge support for independence of the KRG-governed region in Iraq.

The expected 'yes' vote would strengthen the KRG's hand in talks with Baghdad on the possibility of splitting off the KRG-governed area from the rest of Iraq to form an independent region.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Friday said the call for a referendum was an "irresponsible" decision that would add to the region's problems.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Yildirim reiterated Turkey's support for Iraq's territorial integrity. He added, "There are sufficient problem areas in our region and we don't think it is right to create new problem areas."

Earlier, the Turkish foreign ministry released a statement on the issue: "We believe that the announcement by the [Iraqi Kurdish region] to hold an independence referendum on September 25 ... will constitute a grave mistake... The maintenance of Iraq's territorial integrity and political unit is one of the fundamental principles of Turkey's Iraq policy."

Ankara said the major issue faced by Iraq was the fight against Daesh and to rebuild the country after the offensive, which appears to be reaching a conclusion.

Turkey's foreign ministry said the solidarity shown in the fight against Daesh "should be pursued in the post-Daesh period and the issues that concern the future of the country should be tackled with international and constitutional legitimacy."

"It is clear that under those extraordinary conditions, a referendum on regions whose status are disputed will be far from reflecting the people's will," the foreign ministry added.

Iraq, Turkey, Iran and Syria have all historically opposed an independent Kurdish-majority region.

Baghdad rejects unilateral move for independence

The Iraqi government would reject any move by Kurdish regional authorities to press unilaterally for independence, a government spokesman said on Friday in Baghdad.

"No party can on its own decide the fate of Iraq, in isolation from the other parties," spokesman Saad al Haddithi said in a statement.

"Iraq is constitutionally a democratic, federal country with full sovereignty ... Any measure from any side in Iraq should be based on the constitution,'' Haddithi said.