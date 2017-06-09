The leader of Spain's Catalonia region, where a separatist movement is in full swing, on Friday announced an independence referendum for October 1 in defiance of Madrid.

People will be asked to vote on the question: "Do you want Catalonia to be an independent state in the form of a republic," Catalonia President Carles Puigdemont said in Barcelona.

If a majority votes "yes," the northeastern region's pro-independence government has said it will immediately start proceedings to separate from Spain.

A defiant Madrid immediately said that the Catalans' attempt to break away will be blocked.

"Any move that evolves from an announcement to a fact will be appealed by the government," Mendez de Vigo said. "That referendum will not take place because it is illegal."

"I don't want it, I don't believe in it, and as long as I am prime minister, it won't happen," Spain's Prime Minister MarianoRajoy had said in May.

Spain's Constitutional Court has already ruled that independence referendum on Catalonia's future is illegal.