Kosovars vote on Sunday in a snap parliamentary election, hoping to elect a government that can improve the Balkan state's impoverished economy and make progress in joining the European Union.

About 1.9 million Kosovars, nearly half a million of whom live abroad, are registered to vote in the third election since Kosovo declared independence in 2008.

Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) and will close at 7 p.m.

The new government will have to tackle unemployment running at 30 percent and improve relations with its neighbours, especially Serbia, a pre-condition for both countries to move forward in the European Union accession process.

The West sees the integration of the Western Balkan countries in the European Union as a way to stabilise a region still recovering from wars in the 1990s.

Nothing will change

"Those who were in power should not come again, they are incriminated too much. They want to stay because they have created a lot of privileges for themselves," said Hasan Visoka, 62, after voting in a school in the capital, Pristina.

"Nothing will change. It doesn't matter who comes to power, we'll continue to be poor, without a future," said Arta Kelmendi, 28, after voting.

Early elections were called in May when the government of Prime Minister Isa Mustafa lost a no-confidence vote, accused by the opposition of failing to meet pledges to improve the lives of the youngest population in Europe.

Opinion polls put a coalition led by former prime minister Ramush Haradinaj as the frontrunner. His small Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK) party signed a pre-election deal with the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), the biggest in the country and in power since 2007.