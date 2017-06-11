French voters head to the polls on Sunday for the first of two rounds of a parliamentary election expected to give new President Emmanuel Macron a solid majority.

Just a month after the 39-year old ex-banker defied the odds to be elected to the head of the Euro zone's second-largest economy, opinion polls forecast his one-year old party will top voting this Sunday and win most seats in the June 18 run-off.

"We want a big majority to be able to act and transform France over the next five years," said Mounir Mahjoubi, a junior minister in Macron's government.

The latest opinion polls forecast that Macron's centrist Republic On the Move (LREM) party and its center-right Modem allies will get at least 30 percent of the votes on Sunday, with the conservative The Republicans and its allies at around 20 percent and the far-right National Front around 17 percent.