Around 800 people on Monday evening fell ill after eating an evening meal at a camp for displaced people east of the Iraqi city of Mosul, and were rushed to nearby hospitals, Iraqi officials said.

At least two refugees died from food poisoning at the Hassansham U2 camp, according to Rizgar Obaid, who supervises the camp.

People started vomiting and some fainted after eating an iftar meal, lawmaker Zahed Khatoun, a member of the Iraqi parliament's committee for displaced people said.

Iftar is the evening meal which Muslims have at the end of day during Ramadan, the month of fasting.

Children and elderly were the most affected, complaining of vomiting and stomach-aches.