TV soap opera about Daesh captivates Arab audiences
Millions across the Arab world tune into the series "Black Crows" which depicts the life of women and children living under Daesh control.
It's the first time that a blockbuster production about terrorism is being narrated not by Hollywood but by Arabs and to Arab audiences. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 17, 2017

Fans of TV soap operas in the Arab world eagerly await the holy month of Ramadan each year because it's when some of the most anticipated series are aired.

Some are historical, others contemporary, but this year, one show in particular delves into one of the most difficult and vexing issues facing the region.

The show "Black Crows" explores the issue of Daesh, and is the first time a blockbuster production about terrorism is being narrated not by Hollywood, but by Arabs and to Arab audiences.

Set in Daesh's self-declared capital, Raqqa the series is based on extensive interviews with people who escaped Daesh's rule.

"It's about showing the good things about Islam not the bad things that the terrorists are doing because ISIS [Daesh] is reflecting a bad image about Islam, we're trying to show people that Islam is not about this, it's about love and peace," says Joe Trad, one of the actors in the series.

TRT World's Zeina Awad reports from Beirut.

SOURCE:TRT World
