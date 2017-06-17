Fans of TV soap operas in the Arab world eagerly await the holy month of Ramadan each year because it's when some of the most anticipated series are aired.

Some are historical, others contemporary, but this year, one show in particular delves into one of the most difficult and vexing issues facing the region.

The show "Black Crows" explores the issue of Daesh, and is the first time a blockbuster production about terrorism is being narrated not by Hollywood, but by Arabs and to Arab audiences.

Set in Daesh's self-declared capital, Raqqa the series is based on extensive interviews with people who escaped Daesh's rule.