French President Emmanuel Macron's government on Monday promised to reshape the political landscape in the country after winning the commanding parliamentary majority in Sunday's election.

Macron's centrist Republic on the Move (LREM) party and its centre-right Modem ally won 350 out of 577 lower house seats in the election.

"A year ago no one would have imagined such a political renewal. We owe it to the president's desire to give a new boost to our democracy. We also owe it to the French people who wanted to give their national representation a new face," French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said.

The Republicans and their conservative allies will form the largest opposition bloc in parliament with 131 seats, while the far-right National Front won eight.

The Socialist Party and allies won just 44, their lowest in decades.

TRT World'sSarah Morice explains how Sunday's results give the president a strong mandate in parliament to pursue his pro-EU, business-friendly reform plans.

High abstention

As more than 50 percent of voters stayed at home, high abstention rate underlines that Macron will have to tread carefully with reforms in a country with muscular trade unions and a history of street protests.

"Massive abstention considerably weakens the legitimacy of the new National Assembly and this five-year presidency starts with pretty bad foundations," said National Front leader, Marine Le Pen.

Le Pen promised her party would remain a source of strong opposition alongside other bigger parties, saying: "Don't write us off so fast."

"The collapse of the Socialist Party is beyond doubt. The president of the Republic has all the powers," Jean-Christophe Cambadelis said late on Sunday after announcing he would step down as party chief.

Government spokesman Christophe Castaner said the high abstention rate was a failure for the governing class and highlighted the need for a new politics.

"The real victory wasn't last night, it will be in five years' time when we have really changed things," Castaner told RTL radio.

He also said dissent would not be tolerated among the dozens elected on the Macron party ticket, including many newcomers such as 24-year-old law school graduate Typhanie Degois.

"Being a member of parliament for Republic on the Move is a commitment to Emmanuel Macron's presidential programme. It's about loyalty," he said.

He added the previous Socialist government was dogged by dissenters pursuing personal goals.

What's next?