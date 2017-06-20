Venezuela opposition lawmakers placed pretend coffins and body bags at gates of the National Guard headquarters on Tuesday in protest after the latest fatality in anti-government unrest that has killed at least 75 people since April.

Footage and photos from demonstrations on Monday showed at least three members of the National Guard - a military unit with public order responsibilities - aiming and firing pistols in clashes on a major Caracas highway.

A 17-year-old demonstrator was shot in the chest and died, while several others were injured.

"You cannot keep killing people in the street!" opposition lawmaker Tomas Guanipa shouted during the early-morning protest in the middle-class El Paraiso zone of Caracas.

"Who gave the order to shoot?" asked another lawmaker Jose Olivares as soldiers watched silently from inside their base.

Venezuelan authorities said two National Guard members had been detained on Monday for what the interior minister called "presumed improper and disproportionate use of force" when thousands of protesters flooded the streets.

New commander

And President Nicolas Maduro announced that the general in charge of the National Guard, Antonio Benavides, was being replaced by another military man, Sergio Rivero.

"Win peace! That is our aim," Maduro told Rivero, without giving reasons for the change.

As well as the fatalities, thousands of people have also been injured or arrested since Venezuela's opposition began its latest street campaign against Maduro's socialist government in early April.

They accuse Hugo Chavez's successor of becoming a dictator and wrecking the once-prosperous OPEC member's economy, demanding a presidential election to end his rule.