Acting as a mediator, Kuwait has presented Qatar a long-awaited list of demands from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, the four Arab nations that cut ties with Qatar in early June.

A copy of the list was obtained by the AP and translated from Arabic.

A look at the demands:

1. Curb diplomatic ties with Iran and close its diplomatic missions there. Expel members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard from Qatar and cut off any joint military cooperation with Iran. Only trade and commerce with Iran that complies with US and international sanctions will be permitted.

2. Sever all ties to "terrorist organisations," specifically the Muslim Brotherhood, Daesh, Al Qaeda, and Lebanon's Hezbollah. Formally declare those entities as terrorist groups.

3. Shut down the Al Jazeera network and its affiliate stations.

4. Shut down other news outlets that are funded by Qatar, directly and indirectly, including Arabi21, Rassd, Al Araby Al-Jadeed and Middle East Eye.

5. Immediately terminate the Turkish military presence currently in Qatar and end any joint military cooperation with Turkey inside of Qatar.