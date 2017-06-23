Qalqilya is a Palestinian city in the occupied West Bank that is cut off from the surrounding villages. Fifteen years ago the separation wall, which surrounds the city on three sides, was built.

Many of the 50,000 who live there used to commute regularly into Israel, but these days only a few thousand cross checkpoints.

Enas once had three shops selling cosmetics and women's clothes.Her business now is restricted to one room in her home.