Indian government forces fired tear gas and controversial pellet guns at pro-Independence protesters brandishing banners and placards as the disputed territory of Kashmir marked the Muslim festival of Eid on Monday.

Authorities detained some pro-Independence political leaders to try to avert trouble on Eid, but stone-throwing started as tens of thousands of people poured out of mosques in the main city of Srinagar after midday prayers.

Daily troubles left 53 people dead during Ramadan in the India-administered territory, which is also claimed by Pakistan, according to the Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society.

Civilians have been killed as they try to stop police and troops from arresting or killing militants. A police deputy superintendent was beaten to death by a crowd outside one Srinagar mosque last Thursday.

Resistance leaders arrested

More than 50,000 people gathered for prayers at the Hazratbal shrine and over 40,000 at the Eidgah mosque. Youths started hurling stones at security forces as the masses poured onto the streets.

Clashes were also reported in the Sopore, Anantnag, Rajpora, Shopian and Safakadal areas in and on the fringes of the city.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Syed Ali Geelani were among the pro-Independence and pro-Pakistan politicians held under house arrest for the Ramadan climax.

Farooq called the Indian government "shameless" in a tweet in which he said he had been prevented for eight years from giving an Eid sermon.