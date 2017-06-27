WORLD
1 MIN READ
Poverty fuels Pakistan's illegal organ trade
About 25,000 people suffer kidney failure each year in Pakistan, but only 10 percent receive dialysis and less than 2 percent are able to get a transplant.
Poverty fuels Pakistan's illegal organ trade
The World Health Oragnisation says a shortage of organs for transplant has fuelled a black market in places like China and Southeast Asia. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 27, 2017

Poverty in Pakistan is forcing many people to illegally sell their kidneys with authorities struggling to stop the illegal practise.

"I have many problems now. You saw me washing the dishes. I even struggle to sweep. People talk about me when I haven't done my work but I don't tell them my secret. I gave birth to five children. I was in so much pain," said organ donor Bushra Bibi.

The World Health Oragnisation says a shortage of organs for transplant has fuelled a black market in places like China and Southeast Asia.

Recommended

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis has more details.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54