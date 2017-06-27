WORLD
2 MIN READ
The Hague rules Dutch partly responsible for 300 Srebrenica deaths
The Hague Appeals Court ruled that Dutch peacekeepers could have known that the men seeking refuge would be murdered by Bosnian Serb troops if forced to leave.
The Hague rules Dutch partly responsible for 300 Srebrenica deaths
This photo taken on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, shows gravestones of Bosnian Muslims killed during the fall of the Bosnian town of the Srebrenica massacre in the memorial cemetery of Potocari, near Srebrenica, 250 kms east of Sarajevo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 27, 2017

A Dutch appeals court on Tuesday confirmed that the Netherlands was partly liable for the deaths of some 300 Muslims who were expelled from a Dutch UN base after the surrounding area was overrun by Bosnian Serb troops.

The ruling by the Hague Appeals Court upholds a 2014 decision that Dutch peacekeepers could have known that the men seeking refuge at the base in the village of Potocari would be murdered by Bosnian Serb troops if forced to leave – as they were.

The ruling is seen as exceptional as the United Nations enjoys immunity from prosecution.

However the Dutch case is an almost unique in holding a state participating in a UN peacekeeping mission liable for its actions.

TRT World spoke to journalist Erna Mackic in Sarajevo.

Recommended

Europe's worst atrocity since World War II occurred when lightly armed UN Dutch peacekeepers were overrun by Bosnian Serb troops in the supposedly UN-protected "safe haven" of Srebrenica.

The killings have been denounced as an act of genocide by the UN court set up to try those behind the abuses of the Balkans wars.

And in the Netherlands the events still stir controversy, with questions remaining over the Dutch blue helmets' role.

The Dutch troops, known as the "Dutchbat", entrenched in their base, had taken in thousands of refugees from the enclave.

But overwhelmed they first shut the gates to new arrivals, and then allowed the Bosnian Serbs to evacuate the refugees. The men and boys were separated and taken in buses to their deaths.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54