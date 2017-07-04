They were friends. More than just friends, they were often family, quite literally. Saudi Arabia and Qatar were even allies in a war.

Then US President Donald Trump stepped in, issueing sweeping statements against Iran, multi-billion dollar defence deals and promises to back the Saudis and Emiratis if they were to bring long-simmering neighbourhood grievances out into the open.

Now Qatar has fallen out of favour with a bloc of mostly Gulf countries. Led by Riyadh. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt, they severed diplomatic ties with Qatar last month. Those states cut off marine and air access and put restrictions on their citizens from travelling to Qatar.

And a deadline looms. Qatar has till Tuesday night to abide by a list of 13 demands.

The Riyadh-led bloc, which also includes Libya, Yemen and the Maldives, wants to force the influential Al Jazeera international news network to go off air. That was one of the key demands in the list that surfaced on July 23.

The Qatari state-funded broadcaster is at the centre of the crisis and has been accused of supporting dissent in neighbouring Gulf countries, especially in the wake of the uprisings that shook much of the Arab world in 2011.

The demands also include closing of a Turkish military base in Qatar, scaling back relations with Iran and discontinuation of support for Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.

It remains to be seen where this unprecedented drama might lead. Here we outline the most likely scenarios.

Could the Qatar-Saudi row end up with Saudi tanks rolling across the border?

That's an unlikely outcome for a crisis that has pitted a small but very rich country against its bigger, and also rich, neighbours.

Qatar and Saudi Arabia have had border skirmishes in past. Roots of that conflict go back to a time when Riyadh was used to dominating the Arabian Peninsular and viewed Doha as a rebellious younger sibling.

In 1992, three Qatari soldiers were killed when Saudi forces attacked a Qatari border post. The Saudis claimed it was a merely a dispute between feuding Bedouin tribes.

But shortly after this, Doha deepened military ties with the US – a shrewd move that coincided with the tiny country asserting a far more independent foreign policy, and its launching of the revolutionary Al Jazeera network.

After Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1990, "it became clear that the Saudis were unable to defend their borders, let alone the small satellite states within its political sphere of influence," writes Tarek Cherkaoui, a Doha-based analyst.

The result of cooperation with Washington was the Al Udeid air base, the largest US military installation in the region where around 10,000 American soldiers are stationed.

In the first few days after the GCC feud broke out, the Riyadh bloc's rhetoric became more hawkish. The UAE asked the US to move the Al Udeid military base to its soil but Pentagon was quick to clarify that it had no plan to change its position on Qatar.

The UAE has since toned down its rhetoric, saying in event of Doha's refusal to back down, it will face more economic sanctions and be further alienated, but that military moves against Qatar are out of the question.

"We can escalate with more information, because we are not going to escalate militarily. That is not the way we are looking at things," Omar Ghobash, the UAE ambassador to Russia, told The Guardian.

A breach between the Gulf countries can play out in other ways. For instance, in Yemen. Qatar has been part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels in a harsh bombing campaign against the impoverished country.

The crisis, however, has likely pushed Doha closer to Iran, which is accused of backing the Houthis, militarily and financially.

What about imposing an economic embargo on Qatar?

That's probably on top of the anti-Qatar club's agenda.

UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash has already talked about economic curbs if tensions persist.

There won't be any "big bang" after the deadline ends, he told CNN, but rather a gradual "turning of financial screws" will take place to put pressure on the Qataris.

Perhaps to shake the confidence of international investors, the Saudi-UAE leadership says fresh sanctions could include asking trade partners to choose between Qatar or them.

But that's easier said than done.

The consequences of the rift have already been felt in Qatar where the riyal has faced fluctuations.

The local stock market plunged 3 percent on Sunday, a day before the deadline was supposed to expire, and multinational companies are worried about their Gulf operations.

The bloc has already severed land and air ties with Qatar.

Restriction on the transportation of goods from Saudi border was particularly severe since Qatar relies on the route for most of its food imports.

The closure of airspace to Qatar by countries of the Saudi-led blocnot only disrupted Qatar Airways' ambitious expansion plans but added to its costs. Dozens of its flights to Dubai and other cities in the estranged countries have been cancelled.