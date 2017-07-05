Pipe-wielding government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled congress on Wednesday, witnesses said, attacking and besieging lawmakers in the latest flare-up of violence during a political crisis.

After the morning attack, a crowd of roughly 100 people, many dressed in red and shouting "Long Live The Revolution!", trapped politicians, reporters and guests inside for hours, witnesses said. Some of those who had been caught inside were able to start leaving at dusk.

Some in the crowd outside the legislature brandished pistols, threatened to cut water and power supplies, and played an audio of former socialist president Hugo Chavez saying "Tremble, oligarchy!"

TRT World's Oliver Whitfield-Miocic reports.

The crowd had gathered just after dawn outside the National Assembly building in downtown Caracas, chanting in favor of President Nicolas Maduro.

In the late morning, several dozen people suddenly ran past the gates with pipes, sticks and stones and went on the attack.

They injured at least five opposition lawmakers, some of whom stumbled bloodied and dazed around the assembly's corridors, witnesses said. Some journalists were also robbed.

"There are bullets, there is blood, there are cars destroyed, including my personal one," congress head Julio Borges told reporters from inside.

TRT World spoke to Juan Carlos Lamas who has been following developments in Caracas.

Various small explosions were heard, possibly from fireworks thrown into the legislative compound, witnesses said.

The worst-hurt lawmaker, Federico De Grazia, was hit on the head, fell unconscious, and was eventually taken by stretcher to an ambulance. His family later said he was out of critical condition and being stitched up.