Qatar's foreign minister on Wednesday accused four Arab neighbours, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Bahrain of "clear aggression" against his country as his counterparts met in Cairo to weigh further measures against the Gulf country.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani said charges cited by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE and Egypt in cutting diplomatic and transport links a month ago "were clearly designed to create anti-Qatar sentiment in the west". The four Arab states broke off diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar on June 5, accusing it of aiding terrorism.

Qatar denies the charges.

The rift between Qatar and its Gulf neighbours has aroused deep concern among Western allies who see the region's ruling dynasties as key partners in energy and defence. US President Donald Trump urged a resolution to the Qatar diplomatic crisis in a telephone call on Wednesday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi, the White House said.

"Qatar continues to call for dialogue despite the violation of international laws and regulations, despite the separation of 12,000 families, despite the siege that is a clear aggression and an insult to all international treaties, bodies, and jurisdictions," Thani said at a press conference at London's Chatham House think-tank.

Blockade driven by Saudi and UAE

"We believe that this entire campaign is merely driven by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and these are the countries that we need to engage to find out what are the real problems and what are the real grievances," Thani said.

"Reading between the lines, the blockading countries were demanding that we have to surrender our sovereignty to end the siege, something which ... Qatar will never do," he said.

The Qatari minister suggested he saw little hope of a rapid reconciliation and that his country was preparing for a more protracted rift.

"What we've done in the last few weeks is develop different alternatives to ensure the supply chain for the country is not cut off."