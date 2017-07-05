WORLD
2 MIN READ
Greeks head to countryside for better opportunities
Across the country, 1.5 million people are out of work, despite three emergency bailouts from the European Union and the IMF.
Greeks head to countryside for better opportunities
Notices on paperwork needed for state benefits are seen as people queue in the background at an unemployment office in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2013 (File Photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 5, 2017

Around one in five people in Greece is unemployed – which is more than double the rate of the rest of the European Union. With opportunities bleak in the cities, people are moving to the countryside to try their luck.

For Vasilis and Joanna, goji berries are the ultimate superfood. They've been growing them ever since Vasilis found himself out of work four years ago. It's given them an income and a new way of life. But it hasn't always been easy.

"I started out making so many mistakes. I rented land that wasn't irrigated. So I had to water my field by carrying gallons of water from my house. I didn't have the right tools or machinery. We worked non-stop 365 days a year for five years. Now, this city boy has turned into a farmer," says Vasilis.

They're among many city workers who have moved to the countryside after the economic crisis started eight years ago.

Recommended

In the cities, the effects of Greece's economic crises can be seen everywhere.

Greece has had a number of bailouts since 2010. The unemployment rate, pushed up by years of austerity demanded by international lenders, is still running above 23 percent, with youth unemployment hovering at around 45 percent.

TRT World's Shamim Choudhury reports from Khalkida, Greece.​

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54