Despite efforts by pro-Israeli groups to cancel the event, the 2017 Palestine Expo kicked off as planned on Saturday, in London's Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in Westminster.

Organised by Friends of Al-Aqsa, a UK-based NGO, working to defend the human rights in Palestine, thousands of people attended the two-day event.

The event is a curtain-raiser on the life, culture, arts and crafts inherent to Palestine.

Special interactive zones, food stalls, augmented reality tours, theatres, traditional dabke dance workshops were set up throughout the five storeys of the conference centre.

The workshop allowed visitors to take part in discussions, and to also try out some traditional Palestinian dishes.

For those who wanted to try their hand at Palestinian cooking, special live kitchens were set up to get hands-on experience, from the author of Palestine on a Plate, Joudie Kalla.

Noted academicians and journalists such as Illan Pappe, professor for Arab and Islamic Studies at the University of Exeter, and professor of Islamic studies at the University of Oxford, Tariq Ramadan, writer Ben White and Miko Peled amongst others graced the event.

David Miller, a professor of sociology at the University of Bath, told Middle East Eye, the event has been a visible show of public support for the Palestinian cause.