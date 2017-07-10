WORLD
1 MIN READ
Australia's first gun amnesty in 20 years begins
The Australian government believes there are around 260,000 illegal weapons on the country's streets.
Australia's first gun amnesty in 20 years begins
The amnesty period will run from July 1 until September 30, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 10, 2017

Fears of terrorism and an influx of illegal guns have prompted Australia to announce the first national firearms amnesty since 35 people were killed during the Port Arthur massacre 20 years ago.

Australian authorities believe there are as many as 260,000 illicit weapons on the streets, and with the threat of extremist attacks and a spate of gangland shootings, it wants to minimise the danger.

The amnesty will run from July 1 until September 30, allowing people to hand in unregistered or unwanted firearms with no questions asked.

Outside that period people face fines of up to $212,000 or 14 years in jail.

Recommended

But some critics say the scheme fails to target the criminals.

TRT World's Gwenfair Griffith has the story from Sydney.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54