Parents fight to keep baby alive in UK legal battle
A terminally ill baby whose life support is due to be withdrawn at a London hospital is having his case re-examined in court after his parents protested that his treatment can be continued in the US.
Charlie Gard's parents Connie Yates and Chris Gard want the right to send their 11-month-old son Charlie Gard to the United States for treatment. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 13, 2017

The parents of a critically ill British baby have a few days to compile new evidence their son would benefit from experimental treatment in the United States, a judge said, adding that he would not be swayed by international interest.

Courts have previously denied Connie Yates and Chris Gard the right to to send their 11-month-old son Charlie Gard to the US on the grounds it would prolong his suffering without any realistic prospect of it helping.

Charlie Gard suffers from a form of mitochondrial disease, a rare genetic condition causing progressive muscle weakness and brain damage.

TRT World 's Oliver Whitfield-Miocic reports.

After a series of court battles, the family have been offered support by US President Donald Trump and the Pope, the latter having sent a tweet offering to help.

"I have to decide this case not on the basis of tweets, not on the basis of what might be said in the press, or to the press," Judge Nicholas Francis said on Monday.

The judge at London's High Court said the case will be held in full on Thursday. A lawyer representing the family had asked that the case be heard closer to the end of July. The judge said he might not make a decision immediately at that hearing. Francis who ruled on the original case in April said he would be delighted to change his mind but added: "I want evidence of something that's different."

The family lost their legal battle at the end of last month when the European Court of Human Rights upheld the British court's decision that a trip to the United States would cause unnecessary suffering.

It ruled that that the children's hospital could turn off his life support.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
