South Sudanese activists are using music, poetry, theatre, comedy, dance and fashion to preach tolerance in the world's youngest nation, which has been divided by years of civil war.

In 2011, South Sudan won independence from Sudan. However, in 2013, it descended into war after President Salva Kiir fired his deputy Riek Machar. This unleashed a conflict amongst armed factions often along ethnic lines.

Supporters on both sides, many of whom reside outside of the country due to the conflict, have taken the hostilities to the Internet. On Facebook and Twitter, they take on each other with posts that are sometimes deemed hate speech.

Ana Taban, which means "I'm tired" in Arabic, is a group of young musicians, fashion designers and poets who are using art and culture to demand peace in their homeland.

"I hope for better-serviced institutions, better opportunities for youth, a country where I don't need to be from a specific tribe," said Ayak Chol Deng, 31, an epidemiologist, spoken word poet and activist who co-founded the group about a year ago.