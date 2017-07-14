WORLD
Rebuilding Iraq: After Mosul victory, people eager to return home
With victory declared in Mosul over Daesh, discussions have begun on how to reconstruct and stabilise Iraq.
A picture taken on July 12, 2017 shows a general view of the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) refugee camp in Hammam al-Alil, on the outskirts of Mosul. More than 800,000 had to move out of their homes in the last nine months. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 14, 2017

This week, all 72 members of the US-led anti-Daesh coalition met in Washington on how to help the country, after the declaration of victory over Daesh.

The US says Daesh is on an "irreversible and lasting path to defeat."

People who fled their homes are eager to turn back, but they also looking forward to a country rebuilt and stabilised so that they can feel safe.

But there's a difference between rebuilding infrastructure and establishing stability in a country that's been torn apart by war, terrorism and a divisive ideology.

TRT World'sSarah Jones reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
